HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 Care Centre in Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has established a 160-bed Covid Care Centre at one of its facilities on Old Airport Road. The centre was handed over to municipal authorities on Friday.

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into the CCC, complete with supporting infrastructure like toilets, bathrooms. “The 160-bed unit was set up in 16 days,” said a HAL spokesperson.

In an MoU signed between HAL and the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), represented by R Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, the centre was handed over to the Palike for use.

Alok Verma, Director of HR, HAL said that the centre will be used for the treatment of asymptomatic patients.

The BBMP is to make arrangements to staff the centre with doctors and paramedical staff, and has the responsibility for running the facility.

HAL said it has previously contributed Rs 26.25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. The company has also identified over 600 beds to be utilized as a quarantine facility at its seven locations: Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa, Hyderabad, Nasik, Koraput and Bengaluru.