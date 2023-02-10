HAL to display HLFT-42 model at Aero India in Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will, for the first time, display a scale model of the Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42 at the upcoming Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. Billed as the ‘Next-Gen Supersonic Trainer’ with critical utility in combat aircraft training, the trainer comes with state-of-the-art avionics including Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track, and a Fly By Wire (computer-regulated flight control) system.

At the air show, the defence PSU will display its 15-helicopter formation themed around self-reliance in defence production. The ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight will consist of all variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter, and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The biennial air show and exhibition, in its 14th edition, will be held at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17.

Also Read — Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh meets ambassadors from 80 countries

On the fixed-wing front, HAL will showcase Hawk-I, the Light Combat Aircraft twin-seater variant, the Intermediate Jet Trainer, and the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT) - 40 aircraft.

A scale model of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter will be the highlight of HAL’s indoor pavilion (HALL-E). Next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, LCA Trainer, and Hindustan-228 will be part of the showcase. The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature rotary wing products LUH and the ALH Medical Intensive Care Unit variant.

ALH, Dornier, Hawk-I, and HTT-40 will also be on static display. Do-228, the light transport aircraft, will be showcased for utilisation in the commercial flying sector, HAL said on Friday.

Tejas in FOC configuration

A full-scale LCA-Tejas in its final operational clearance configuration will be the highlight of the India Pavilion at Aero India. Fixed-wing platforms will be the central theme of the pavilion. Associated structural modules, simulators, and systems produced by private partners will be displayed.

Promotion of indigenously-built platforms, business meetings with original equipment manufacturers, and customer demonstration flights across platforms are being lined up as part of the event.