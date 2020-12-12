'Harassed' property builder ends life, names landowner in death note

A 54-year-old builder allegedly ended his life at his residence in BTM Layout on Thursday night, leaving behind a note blaming a landowner for his death.

According to preliminary investigation, Mico Layout police said the victim Viveknath returned home from work and hanged himself while his family was asleep. The incident came to light when his wife P Vani woke up in the early hours.

In his death note, Viveknath stated that a landowner identified as Raheem is responsible for his death. Mico Layout police have taken up an abetment case against Raheem based on Vani’s complaint.

Viveknath was constructing an apartment on a property belonging to Raheem. Viveknath was the general power of attorney (GPA) holder for Raheem’s property. Vivekanth was unable to finish the construction due to financial problems. Raheem started giving him a hard time over this and pressured him to complete the work at the earliest.

Recently, Viveknath and Raheem had a heated argument over the completion of the work, police said.

The post mortem was conducted and Viveknath’s body was handed over to his family. “We are going to question Raheem based on the death note,” an investigating officer said.