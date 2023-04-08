Hate speech: Munirathna likely to appear before police today

The Jalahalli police, who registered a case on a hate speech delivered by Horticulture Minister Munirathna a week ago, has issued a notice asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.

Though Munirathna, BJP MLA from RR Nagar, did not appear on Friday, he contacted the investigating officer to inform that he will be appearing on Saturday.

Police said a case has been registered against the minister over a speech inciting hatred against a community.

Manoj Kumar, the leader of Flying Surveillance Team–11, filed a complaint with the RR Nagar police on Wednesday.