HC accepts BBMP chief's apology over dumping of waste at Mittaganahalli quarry

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday accepted an unconditional apology tendered by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta with regard to dumping of solid waste at the Mittaganahalli quarry site in spite of the court’s restrain order on March 6, 2020.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi perused the personal affidavit filed by Gupta.

In the previous hearing, the bench had noted that dumping of mixed solid waste at the Mittaganahalli quarry site continued even after the court’s restrain order in 2020.

In the restraining order, the court had said that the dumping should stop if authorisation is not granted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) within three weeks.

With no authorisation on record, the bench observed that it was blatant disobedience of the court order and directed Gupta to be present during the hearing. The pollution board granted consent only on February 25, 2022.

Gupta stated in the affidavit that he had the highest regard for the orders of the court and there was no intention to disregard its order. He also said he would be careful and not indulge in any manner in future that may constitute disobedience and non-compliance of the court order.

“The personal affidavit is accepted and we do not wish to proceed any further against him. However, he shall be more careful in future,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the court has asked the petitioners to submit a list of compliance and non-compliance of various directions issued by the court from time to time with in regard to compliance with the solid waste management rules.

“It would be appropriate if the petitioners prepare a chart giving the compilation of the orders of this court and the directions given therein as well as compliances made by the respondents.

"The petitioners may also indicate the directions that have not been complied with so far and also indicate the further action plan that is required to be taken. In the meantime, the respondents shall continue to comply with the earlier orders of the court and file the compliance affidavit on the next date."