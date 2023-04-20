HC asks govt to submit details on Ballari Road widening

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to submit details of steps taken, either in coordination with the BBMP or independently, to deal with the issue of traffic congestion on Ballari Road.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order after going through the status report filed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) regarding the ongoing widening of Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road.

The court was hearing a PIL petition filed by Samarpana, a Bengaluru-based socio-cultural trust, over the delay in road widening.

The petitioner claimed that no action was initiated on the proposed widening of Jayamahal Road (from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station) and Ballari Road (from Mehkri Circle to BDA junction) despite directions from the apex court.

The status report, filed through Priyadarshini, executive engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP, stated that the work on Jayamahal Road was expected to complete by May 30, and on Ballari Road by June 30. It was further stated that the work is divided into certain phases on both these roads.

On the other hand, G R Mohan, the petitioner's counsel, argued that despite the ongoing work aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, the issue persists, and the general public is still affected.

The bench asked the state government to respond to the issue since its involvement was considered both by the high court and the apex court.

"Therefore, we call upon the state government to file its independent affidavit to show what steps are taken by it, either in coordination with the BBMP or independently, to deal with the issue of traffic congestion and to state whether any steps are taken in compliance with the order of this court or in compliance with orders and directions issued by the Supreme Court,” the court said.

The bench also said that since the matter raised in the petition is of public importance, the petitioner espousing the cause may also provide certain suggestions, if any, for resolving the issue.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on June 7, 2023.