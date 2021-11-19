HC asks state to stipulate 'minimum time frame' for filling up police vacancies

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to submit a minimum time frame within which all vacancies of police sub-inspectors and constables in the state will be filled.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed this direction in a suo motu PIL petition.

The petition was initiated on the basis of the express directions of the apex court in 2019 to monitor the filling up of a large number of vacancies in the police force.

The government advocate informed the court that substantial compliance has been made and vacancies of 1,142 posts of PSIs and 4,000 constables would be filled up by July 2022.

However, the bench did not appreciate that the process is taking time and directed the government advocate to come up with specific instructions by next week as to the minimum period under which these vacancies are going to be filled up.

‘Why so much time’

“We fail to appreciate as to why so much time is taken to fill up in case the process is already started. We direct the AGA to take seek specific instructions to what minimum time these posts can be filled up,” the court said.

During the previous hearings, the court was informed that out of 65,214 sanctioned strength of sub-inspectors and constables, 16,838 posts were vacant. In July 2019, it was submitted that the government has sanctioned to fill up 877 posts of the sub-inspectors and 8,000 posts of constables.

