HC furious at sewage freely flowing into Channapatna waterbodies

The High Court of Karnataka has given the authorities four weeks’ time to ensure that sewage water is treated before it is discharged into the river, tanks or lakes in and around Channapatna municipal limits in Ramanagara district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed the order on a PIL petition that contended that sewage is flowing in open drains.

The bench noted that prima facie no serious efforts are being taken to make provisions for the treatment of sewage before it is discharged into the river, tanks or lakes.

The PIL filed by M K Chandrashekar and others contended that sewage is flowing in open drains and untreated sewage is being let into water tanks surrounding the town, including the Kanva river, a tributary of the Cauvery river.

“The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has not been made operational and the underground sewer discharge system has not been laid as the work has not been completed yet. Respondents are responsible for not making proper efforts for the treatment of sewage before it is discharged into the river and the lake in and around the municipal limits of Channapatna,” the court noted.

“We, therefore, direct the respondents to make proper arrangements for the treatment of sewage before it is discharged into the river, tank or lake and for that, we grant four weeks time. No sewer shall be discharged untreated in the river, lake or tanks after a period of four weeks,” the bench said.

The petitioners contended that open sewers have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and are adding misery during the pandemic. The petitioners prayed for directions to the authorities for providing an underground drainage connection for the safe and effective disposal of sewage generated in the town municipal area.

