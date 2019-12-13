HC notice over liquor shop near Gandhi statue

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and the excise department over a licence to a liquor shop in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Malimath and M Nagaprasanna was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate A V Amaranath. He submitted that the Excise Act states that liquor shall not be sold within 100 metres of religious places, government establishments, schools and hospitals, among others.

But the excise department gave licence to ‘Tonique’, which is just 20 metres from the Gandhi statue. A church, DCP office and Bala Bhavan are also situated within 100 metres.