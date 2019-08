The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the SIT probing the multi-crore IMA scam, while hearing a bail petition by Mohammed Hanif, one of the accused in the case.

Hanif, a moulvi in Shivajinagar, is the accused number 21 in the case and the SIT has levelled charges against him that he lured people to invest their savings in IMA schemes. The SIT had previously stated that Hanif was gifted a house worth Rs 3 crore in HBR layout.