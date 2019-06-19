HC orders CCTV cameracoverage for all lakes

The high court has ordered the authorities to install CCTV cameras around all lakes in the city and register cases against people who dump garbage and debris into the water bodies.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka sought a response from the state government as to why it has not issued the final Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018 although the draft was issued almost a year ago. The bench was hearing petitions that urged it to order the BBMP to ensure the effective maintenance and monitoring of stormwater drains in the city.

The court stated that the state government, the BBMP and other authorities concerned must follow the short and long-term measures suggested by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute for the maintenance and protection of lakes and file a compliance report on the same. It further called for conducting awareness programmes about protecting lakes. The next hearing is on August 5.