HC orders Karnataka govt to probe Hulimavu Lake breach

The government should conduct an inquiry into the breach of Hulimavu Lake and submit the report by December 17, the high court ordered on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the order while hearing a public interest petition litigation filed by various individuals and organisations on encroachment of lakes in the city.

During the hearing, advocate G R Mohan submitted an interim application and sought direction to the government and the BBMP on breach of the lake.

Justice Oka directed the Palike and BDA to ensure that the lakes in their limits have proper safety walls and ensure their protection.

The chief justice directed the government to submit a report on rehabilitation of flood victims and loss and damages incurred due to the breach of the lake, along with measures taken to ensure that the incident does not repeat in future at any other lake in the city.

“As lakes are breaching in the city repeatedly, the government should be prepared with adequate staff and mechanism, he added.

The civic body should file a status report on the restoration of lakes by clearing encroachments as recommended by the NEERI in its report, the judge ordered.

However, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board submitted a report on its own encroachment of the Saneguruvanahalli Lake. The state government had allotted the land to the board and the Supreme Court had passed an order in its favour in 2001. So, the lake cannot be restored by clearing the buildings at this juncture, the board said.

The court suggested the Board set an example to others by removing its building as the NEERI report stated that structure has encroached the lake. The bench also directed the Board to take a decision in its board meeting in this issue and file an affidavit before January 15, 2020.