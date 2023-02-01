HC orders survey to determine if Hopcoms is inside Cubbon Park    

The High Court of Karnataka has instructed the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) to survey the location of the Hopcoms building, constructed by Krishik Samaj near Hudson Circle, to determine if it is inside or outside of Cubbon Park, on February 4.

In addition, a bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale directed the ADLR to survey the current structure of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association and submit a report to the court in the wake of the controversies surrounding the structure.

The directive was issued on Krishik Samaj’s interlocutory application submitted in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association. The PIL raises concerns about unauthorised constructions within the Cubbon Park area, alleging that they were conducted without obtaining prior high court approval as mandated by its August 13, 2001 verdict.

The Krishik Samaj built the facility with substantial expenses through the Karnataka Housing Board with the intention of offering aid to farmers. The Samaj fears that the building cannot be utilised without obtaining permission from the high court.

The applicant, Krishik Samaj, stated that the state government had executed a 99-year lease deed on July 4, 1970 for 53,328 sq. ft. The lease was deemed to commence from April 23, 1966, and property taxes are being paid.

It was also stated that the Hopcoms building does not fall within the scope of Cubbon Park as it is demarcated in the notification dated November 2015. Additionally, the cold storage building was in existence in the area since 1965, and the current building does not cover any of the open areas of Cubbon Park.