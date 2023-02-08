HC punishes advocate for raising baseless allegations against judiciary

In a suo motu criminal contempt proceeding, the Karnataka High Court has remanded an advocate to judicial custody for making unfounded and reckless allegations against the judicial system and its judges.

The court had taken up the suo motu criminal contempt in 2019 against K S Anil, a Bengaluru-based advocate, after he made allegations against the single bench and the division bench. He was granted time to unconditionally withdraw all the allegations made against the sitting judges of the high court and to tender an unconditional apology.

But Anil continued with his accusations and claimed to have sent them to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and others. In one application, the advocate asked the Chief Justice and the judge handling the case to recuse and post all criminal contempt petitions against him before a particular bench.

On February 2, 2023, the advocate claimed to have had dental surgery the day before. When the court asked if he needed more time, he behaved arrogantly and made gestures, the court noted in its order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said the advocate has no regards for the judicial system.

“Being a practicing advocate, the consistent behaviour of the accused on the earlier occasions and today making wild allegations against the judicial system and the judicial officers in particular indicates that he is trying to demean the institution and is lowering the image of the judicial system in the public eye.

“As such, this court is left with no other option except to pass an order for taking the accused into judicial custody for committing contempt of court,” it said.

The court has also directed the authorities to produce the accused on February 10, 2023, the next date of hearing.