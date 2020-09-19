HC raps state for misusing permission to put up hoardings on Covid-19 awareness

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to pull down all hoardings with awareness messages on Covid-19. The court was informed that private advertisements have been allowed to be displayed on the hoardings.

The bench had permitted the state government to use the hoardings on a condition that no private advertisements would be allowed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka pulled up the state government for misusing its order.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed in 2017 on illegal advertisement hoardings in Bengaluru city.

The state government had recently moved an application seeking permission to use hoardings with information on measures to avoid the spread of the disease.

Petitioner Mayige Gowda filed an application stating that several private products are being advertised on hoardings put up to spread awareness on Covid-19. The petitioner also submitted photographs along with his application. The advertisement hoardings were put up based on the letter issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Prima facie, our order dated July 15, 2020, has been misused by the state government. Why should this order not be revoked? Meanwhile, we direct no further steps should be taken on the letter issued by the director of the Health and Family Welfare Department," the bench directed and asked the state government to remove all such hoardings immediately.

The counsel appearing for the BBMP submitted that the authorities have started removing the hoardings.

Govt's initial request

The state had requested permission to put up hoardings only to display information on Covid-19. The state had submitted that hoardings will be erected at important junctions, 35 identified government properties, and also at some parks and playgrounds.

The bench had accorded permission on the condition that no plastic material will be used and that nobody will be allowed to advertise any product. All the hoardings will contain no other material except what is required for spreading awareness on Covid-19, the bench had said.