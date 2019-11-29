HC seeks govt reply on illegal immigrants' children

The Karnataka High Court directed the state and the central government to come out with a solution for housing the children of illegal immigrants and foreign citizens, who are being kept in detention centres after being released on bail.

A single-judge bench of Justice K N Phaneendra was hearing a bail application filed by Babul Khan and 11 other Bangladesh immigrants who were arrested at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk on August 22, 2018.

Justice Phaneendra observed that if illegal immigrants or foreign citizens were arrested for any crime, the government has to provide shelter to their children.

He sought to know from the government whether children would be housed in Child Protection Centres or at detention centres along with their parents. “There may be international conventions or Supreme Court guidelines on this issue. Both the state and Centre should come out with a solution on this issue,” Justice Phaneendra stated.

He also opined that in a country like the United States, they keep surveillance on every foreign citizen and maintain legal documents.

“After completion of the visa period, the security department will extradite them within 24 hours. It will be better for us to adopt that kind of technology,” Justice Phaneendra noted.