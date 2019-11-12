HC seeks report of CID inquiry into illegal hoardings

The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to submit a status report on the CID inquiry into the misappropriation of Rs 2,000 crore connected to advertising hoardings and flex.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur was hearing a public interest petition filed by Mayge Gowda and others on Tuesday.

Advocate for the BBMP submitted that there were 3,862 illegal advertisement hoardings in the city, and the authority had filed FIR against those who had erected 1,040 hoardings. Following the high court directions, most of the hoardings were removed. But 1,806 hoardings remain, he added.

Advocate for the petitioner also submitted with several photographs on how the state government had installed hoardings and banners of politicians around Vidhan Soudha on the occasion of Tipu Jayanti celebration.

He also stated that the then joint commissioner of BBMP K Mathai had submitted a report into the irregularities involving advertising hoardings and banners. But the investigation, which was handed over to the CID, has not seen light of the day even after three years.

The court directed the BBMP to remove 1,806 hoardings withing 15 days and directed the government to give a reply on installing illegal hoardings and banner around the Vidhan Soudha.