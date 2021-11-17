HC takes suo motu cognizance of noise pollution by car, bike silencers

Taking suo motu cognizance of the noise made by modified/amplified bike and car silencers, the High Court of Karnataka has given authorities till the next date of hearing to submit the action taken to curb the menace.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi recommended a drive to identify noise-making vehicles, while asking the authorities to submit a compliance report on the action taken.

The court also asked authorities to look into the night clubs using loudspeakers and functioning in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The bench was hearing the PILs about noise from some of the city mosques and asked authorities to submit the legal provisions applied in granting them permission to operate loudspeakers/public address systems.

The bench also directed the authorities to submit the action taken to restrict the use of loudspeakers in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The counsel representing the mosques submitted that they are permitted to use the loudspeakers by way of a circular issued by the Wakf Board in 2017 and they have also obtained permission from the jurisdictional police.

The petitioners contended that the Wakf Board has no jurisdiction to issue such a circular while the permission accorded by the police is for a limited period and cannot be allowed in perpetuity.

The petitioner claimed that the police have the authority to grant permission as well as to take action in case of any violation.

