Headphones while driving? You'll now have to cough up hefty fine

Bengaluru: Hefty fine for using earphones while driving

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will enforce the rule with immediate effect

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 11:31 ist
In what is a major shift in enforcing the Motor Vehicles Rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will slap a fine of Rs 1,000 on drivers using headphones.

“As per the Motor Vehicle Act, the use of gadgets that divert the attention during the operation of a vehicle is restricted. Those using mobile phones, headphones, Bluetooth earphones or any other equipment will be fined. I have already issued instructions in this regard," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said.

He clarified that using a gadget for navigation is allowed.

Gowda said using gadgets causes distractions while driving. "Many keep their mobile phones in the pocket but use headphones or Bluetooth devices to communicate or listen to songs while driving. This will still distract attention and lead to accidents, taking the life of innocent people," he said.

The Joint Commissioner said the BTP will begin enforcement against the violation “from now on”.

Traffic police
Bengaluru
Headphones

