Health dept issues fresh circular to tackle increasing Covid cases in Bengaluru

Mock drills should be conducted in healthcare facilities at prescribed intervals to prepare for any surge in Covid or flu cases, as per a circular issued by the state health department to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and districts on Monday.

Whole genomic sequencing should be expedited, and samples should be sent to BMCRI, NIMHANS and NCBS. Surveillance and testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases should be enhanced, the circular said.

It was issued given the spike in flu and Covid cases, and based on the meeting of the State Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on March 23.

The circular added that masking by patients and staff should be ensured on hospital premises. Masking is also recommended for senior citizens and those with comorbidities when in crowded and closed spaces.