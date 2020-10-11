Heavy rain across Bengaluru, more likely for next two days

Heavy evening rain brought down trees, inundated streets and disrupted traffic in many parts of the city on Saturday. The met department has forecast moderate rainfall for Bengaluru for two more days.

The city started receiving showers on Friday night owing to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The Saturday sky, which remained overcast until late afternoon, gave in to widespread rainfall, thunder and lightning towards the evening.

Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, Bannerghatta Road, parts of Vijayanagar, Kengeri, RR Nagar and the surrounding areas, parts of Koramangala and Madiwala, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Horamavu and many other areas received heavy rainfall. Many parts of southern Bengaluru received rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 44 mm.

As of 10 pm, Vyalikaval received the most rainfall at 71.5 mm, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). “Widespread light to moderate rains associated with thunder activity (are) very likely over the BBMP area” until 8.30 am, October 13, it said in a statement.

The rains brought along with them tree falls and damage to infrastructure. Officials in the BBMP control room said three complaints of tree fall were reported: one near the JC Nagar police station and another in RT Nagar 2nd Block, both of which have been cleared. The third tree fall was reported from Thimmaiah Road, Shivajinagar. It’s unclear if the fallen tree was removed. There were no reports of flooding or damage caused by tree falls, the officials added.

Many citizens took to the social media to complain about flooded streets and power outages. Borewell Road, near Sheelavanthakere Lake in Whitefield, was filled with up to three feet of water, leading to traffic diversions in the IT hub. Similar scenes were seen on Magadi Road.