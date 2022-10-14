Heavy rain in Bengaluru, more forecast for next 5 days

Cloudy weather gave way to heavy rains in many parts of Bengaluru, especially those in the north and the northeast, on Thursday in what the meteorological department said was a continuation of the southwest monsoon.

That's not all. Bengaluru is forecast to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for five more days.

On Thursday, between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, Bengaluru city received 8.6 mm of rainfall and the HAL airport 1.3 mm. In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, Thursday, the city observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall and HAL airport 7.3 mm.

Latest rainfall data from the weather observatory at the Kempegowda International Airport was not available as the readings are taken only once a day — at 8.30 am. The KIA weather observatory, which is seen as representative of the city's northern and northeastern parts, received 32.2 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Thursday.

A Prasad, Scientist-D at the IMD's met centre in Bengaluru, said the southwest monsoon was still active over Karnataka. The northeast monsoon, the second major rainy season in Bengaluru, is expected to arrive by October 21, he added. Bengaluru is forecast to receive rainfall for three more months.

The BBMP didn't receive any complaints of waterlogging or tree fall, said a staffer in the control room.