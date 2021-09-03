Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Thursday, inundating roads and affecting traffic movement, but no complaints were reported to the BBMP. Several areas, including Shantinagar, Halasuru, Shivajinagar, Gandhinagar, KR Market and surrounding areas, witnessed waterlogging. No houses were flooded.
Dasarahalli ward received the highest rain at 35.5 mm, followed by Doddanekkundi (35 mm), Sampangirama Nagar (33.5 mm) and Basaveshwaranagar (30 mm). In Yelahanka and Rajarajeshwari Nagar and several areas in the West Zone, including Malleswaram and Palace Guttahalli, about 25 mm to 30 mm rain was recorded.
