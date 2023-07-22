Helped family but was still abused, assaulted, says Bengaluru traffic cop

The Banaswadi police arrested two men for assaulting a traffic police constable in HRBR Layout.

Constable Umesh, attached with the Banaswadi traffic police, was patrolling on Wednesday to check for no-parking violations. Around 6 pm, he saw a car parked in a no-parking zone near an ATM on 5th Main Road. Umesh fixed a wheel clamp and moved on.

The car owner, Suleman V K, had parked and gone to Trinity Gastroenterology and Liver Clinic with his wife and two others. She was reportedly undergoing pancreatic treatment.

At 6.18 pm, Suleman called Umesh to explain the medical emergency. "He requested that I remove the clamp. So, I went back to the spot without charging for the violation due to the emergency," Umesh told DH.

Abused, thrashed

However, when Umesh proceeded to remove the clamp, the group verbally abused him. He politely asked them to stop the abuse.

The altercation attracted a crowd and the duo, without any provocation, pummelled him, causing injuries to his head, face, neck and chest. One of the women, presumably the patient, tried to break up the fight but fell on the road due to weakness.

Video goes viral

The assault video went viral on social media. "I did not expect this to happen. I don’t know what provoked them. I even removed the clamp immediately, but they must have been very frustrated and used me as an outlet," said Umesh.

Umesh filed an FIR based on directions from his higher officers. He was treated for his injuries, but the swelling on his head and neck is yet to subside, he said.

An FIR has been filed against four people at the Banaswadi police station — two men and two women.

On Thursday, police arrested Suleman, 32, former manager at IBM, Manyata Tech Park, currently unemployed. The second suspect, 24-year-old Fahad S, a resident of LBS Nagar, was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Banaswadi police.