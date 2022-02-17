Hijab: Police intervene to calm things down at 2 Bengaluru colleges

An argument over the wearing of hijab by Muslim students at two colleges in Malleswaram on Wednesday was resolved following police intervention.

A few parents at a government and a private pre-university college initially insisted that their hijab-wearing children be allowed into the classroom, setting up an argument with the college authorities. The issue was, however, resolved with intervention from the police, who had been posted close by, said officials in the police and pre-university education departments.

The principal of a government PU college located at a stone’s throw away from the office of the pre-university education department suggested that the issue was created by outsiders. “In the morning, some people gathered near the college and tried to create a scene. But when we inquired with the students, they said those people were not related to them. We immediately called the police,” the principal said.

In some sensitive parts of the city, police told the students about the court’s interim order and asked them to follow it. The interim order has banned all religious attires, including hijab, into classrooms of colleges that do not have a prescribed uniform for students.

