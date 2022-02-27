Hijab: Protest march against harassment of Muslim women

A protest march on Saturday called out the growing harassment of Muslim women in Karnataka.

More than 100 activists, students, teachers, academicians, writers, social workers, artists and transgender persons marched from the KRS Bengaluru railway station to Freedom Park calling for upholding the dignity, plurality and peace guaranteed in the Constitution.

“Women’s fundamental right to dignity and education is being violated. In colleges across Karnataka, Muslim women have been denied entry if they chose to wear Hijab. TV channels have sensationalised the videos of teachers being forced to remove Hijab. These incidents have escalated to harassment, violence and threats to life,” a statement said.

They demanded that students be allowed to take exams. Those unable to attend class should be given full attendance and additional classes should be conducted to compensate for the missed classes. “The media should stop its unethical coverage which is violative of the right to dignity, autonomy and privacy of minor girls and adult women,” the statement added.

