Hike in NICE Road toll from July 1

The toll for the peripheral and link roads on NICE Road will go up at least 10-20 per cent from last year, effective from July 1.

A notification issued on Friday by the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited stated that the toll for the peripheral roads and the link roads as part of the BMIC (Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor) Project has been revised for all types of vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles, and multi-axle vehicles.

The last revision came into effect on July 1, 2022.

Bengaluru-Nelamangala Road toll plaza

The rates have also been revised at the Bengaluru-Nelamangala Road toll plaza.

From July 1, cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 30 for a single journey and Rs 40 for a return trip. A monthly pass limited to 60 single journeys will cost Rs 845. LCVs and minibuses must pay Rs 45 for a single journey and Rs 70 for return journeys, while buses and trucks must pay Rs 95 and Rs 145 for single and return journeys, respectively.

Users of earth moving equipment and heavy construction machines (HCM) must cough up Rs 155 for a single trip and Rs 230 for a return journey. Monthly passes will cost Rs 1,405 for LCVs, Rs 2,885 for buses and trucks, and Rs 4,640 for HCMs.

Nelamangala-Tumakuru stretch of the NH48

Toll rates have also been revised on the Nelamangala-Tumakuru stretch of the NH48.

Users of cars and light goods vehicles will have to pay Rs 45 and Rs 80, respectively, for the whole stretch, while trucks and buses must pay Rs 165. The toll for the traffic crossing one fee plaza will be Rs 25, Rs 40, and Rs 80 for the three categories of vehicles, respectively.