Hike in NICE Road toll from today

Hike in NICE Road toll from July 1

The last revision came into effect on July 1, 2022.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 03:40 ist
The NICE Road toll plaza. Credit: DH File Photo

The toll for the peripheral and link roads on NICE Road will go up at least 10-20 per cent from last year, effective from July 1.

A notification issued on Friday by the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited stated that the toll for the peripheral roads and the link roads as part of the BMIC (Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor) Project has been revised for all types of vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles, and multi-axle vehicles. 

Also Read: NHAI quietly hikes toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by 22%

The last revision came into effect on July 1, 2022.

Bengaluru-Nelamangala Road toll plaza 

The rates have also been revised at the Bengaluru-Nelamangala Road toll plaza. 

From July 1, cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 30 for a single journey and Rs 40 for a return trip. A monthly pass limited to 60 single journeys will cost Rs 845. LCVs and minibuses must pay Rs 45 for a single journey and Rs 70 for return journeys, while buses and trucks must pay Rs 95 and Rs 145 for single and return journeys, respectively.

Users of earth moving equipment and heavy construction machines (HCM) must cough up Rs 155 for a single trip and Rs 230 for a return journey. Monthly passes will cost Rs 1,405 for LCVs, Rs 2,885 for buses and trucks, and Rs 4,640 for HCMs.

Nelamangala-Tumakuru stretch of the NH48

Toll rates have also been revised on the Nelamangala-Tumakuru stretch of the NH48. 

Users of cars and light goods vehicles will have to pay Rs 45 and Rs 80, respectively, for the whole stretch, while trucks and buses must pay Rs 165. The toll for the traffic crossing one fee plaza will be Rs 25, Rs 40, and Rs 80 for the three categories of vehicles, respectively. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
NICE Road
Tolls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 