Hoarding menace back in Bengaluru

Pedestrians and motorists will be hit the most as pavements and road signboards have been blocked to display the flexes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 04:24 ist
Meanwhile, a video has gone viral showing a woman tearing up Ravi's birthday hoarding put up on the footpath outside the Vidhana Soudha.  Credit: DH Photo

Thousands of political flex hoardings have mushroomed in the city over the last two days. 

A majority of the boards, some as big as mountains and dangerously erected, pertain to birthday wishes to Housing Minister V Somanna and BJP national secretary C T Ravi. 

Pedestrians and motorists will be hit the most as pavements and road signboards have been blocked to display the flexes. 

The BBMP has been mysteriously silent on this although such political flex boards are banned by the high court. 

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral showing a woman tearing up Ravi's birthday hoarding put up on the footpath outside the Vidhana Soudha. 

