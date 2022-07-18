Hoax bomb threat at Bengaluru school triggers panic

Hoax bomb threat at private school in Bengaluru triggers panic

The school has declared a holiday over the incident

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A private school in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat through email on Monday.

According to police, the hoax bomb threat was sent to a school located in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar. 

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said after a thorough check of school premises that the threat was a hoax. 

On seeing the threat email at around 8:30 am, the school management alerted the police. Within half-an-hour, over 1,500 students were evacuated from the school premises as a preventive measure and shifted to neighbouring schools. 

A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police were rushed to the school and they inspected each and every corner of the school premises. 

The school has declared a holiday over the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

All you need to know about ITR due dates

All you need to know about ITR due dates

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

 