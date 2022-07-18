Hoax bomb threat at private school in Bengaluru triggers panic

A private school in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat through email on Monday.

According to police, the hoax bomb threat was sent to a school located in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said after a thorough check of school premises that the threat was a hoax.

On seeing the threat email at around 8:30 am, the school management alerted the police. Within half-an-hour, over 1,500 students were evacuated from the school premises as a preventive measure and shifted to neighbouring schools.

A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police were rushed to the school and they inspected each and every corner of the school premises.

The school has declared a holiday over the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.