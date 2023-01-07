Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school sent by minor

Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school sent by minor

National Academy For Learning in Basaveshwaranagar, received the mail from the ID ‘rockamlmao@gmail.com’ at 8.28 pm on Thursday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 12:02 ist
NPS School, Rajajinagar. Credit: DH Photo

The hoax bomb threat received by a private school in Bengaluru was sent by a minor from another school, the city police stated.

National Academy For Learning in Basaveshwaranagar received the mail from the ID ‘rockamlmao@gmail.com’ at 8.28 pm on Thursday.

The school management noticed the email the next day and alerted the police. The email said: “I have four sticks of dynamite and I will blow it up tomorrow afternoon during lunch - your favourite student.”

Acting upon the complaint, police have stated that a report will be given to the Juvenile Board.

More details awaited...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bomb threat

What's Brewing

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Walking in Jallikattu heartland

Walking in Jallikattu heartland

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

 