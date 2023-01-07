Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school sent by minor

The hoax bomb threat received by a private school in Bengaluru was sent by a minor from another school, the city police stated.

National Academy For Learning in Basaveshwaranagar received the mail from the ID ‘rockamlmao@gmail.com’ at 8.28 pm on Thursday.

The school management noticed the email the next day and alerted the police. The email said: “I have four sticks of dynamite and I will blow it up tomorrow afternoon during lunch - your favourite student.”

Acting upon the complaint, police have stated that a report will be given to the Juvenile Board.

More details awaited...