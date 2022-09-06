Holiday for schools in Bengaluru's KR Puram taluk

Holiday for schools in Bengaluru's KR Puram taluk

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas issued an order declaring the holiday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 03:04 ist
Children look at a waterlogged street from their residence after heavy monsoon rains, at Yemalur in Bengaluru, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in KR Puram (East Bengaluru) taluk on Wednesday because of the incessant rain and flood situation.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas issued an order declaring the holiday. Several schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday as well.  

Bengaluru
rains

