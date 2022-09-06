Holiday for schools in Bengaluru's KR Puram taluk

The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in KR Puram (East Bengaluru) taluk on Wednesday because of the incessant rain and flood situation.
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas issued an order declaring the holiday. Several schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday as well.
