Home buyer moves Lokayukta against housing dept’s inaction on RERA complaints

In his complaint, Shailesh Charati stated that concerned people had not taken the necessary action to prevent illegalities in the construction

  • Apr 18 2023, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 06:13 ist
A home buyer has appealed to the Lokayukta to take action against the Housing Department for its failure to act on complaints regarding dereliction of duty by officials in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

In his complaint, Shailesh Charati stated that the secretary, deputy secretary, and undersecretary of the Housing Department, as well as the RERA member secretary, had not taken the necessary action to prevent illegalities in the construction and sale of apartment units despite being notified by the authorities.

Charati explained that in April 2021, he had reported an illegal apartment project in JP Nagar to the RERA. He had stated that the promoter was misrepresenting the building as a standalone project on the RERA website and had failed to disclose details of litigation. When RERA dismissed his complaint, he approached the department's secretary to initiate action under Section 26 of the RERA Act.

In his complaint to the Lokayukta, Charati stated that, despite five reminders and more than seven months after his complaint, the Housing Department had failed to take action. "This inaction is aiding the chairman and members of the K-RERA to continue working without regard for the law and denying justice to home buyers," he added.

 

 

