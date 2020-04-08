Home minister, top cops hold surprise inspection

Home minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil paid surprise visits to the city’s checkposts to inspect the effective implementation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the visits, they checked how the lower rung of the administration was functioning. They also checked the number of people getting out of homes and how many are roaming without valid passes. Around 20 vehicles have been seized during the visit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bommai asked commissioner Rao and JCP Patil to join him on the surprise visits in his private car without sirens or escort vehicles so that no one could identify them.

Beginning the inspection at 3 pm, the three went about the task till 5 pm. They stopped vehicles, checked the goods they carried and found out where they came from and where they were headed. They asked people to follow the safety measures, as mandated by the government.

Among the places they visited were a few areas in the east, north and west divisions, including Shivajinagar, Hebbal, Peenya, Goraguntepalya and Majestic. Around 20 vehicles were seized during the surprise check. Bommai and Rao gave instructions to the staff at the checkposts, while checking and seizing the vehicles. They commended the staff for their hard work round the clock in keeping the public safe.

Also present during the surprise check were Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashi Kumar and DCP, Traffic (West) Dr K Soumyalatha.

Colour copies of passes

JCP Patil said some vehicles had colour photocopies of the passes issued by the police department. Some have just pasted stickers, claiming to be on duty without mentioning the department or the nature of the duty.

Such vehicles were directed to the jurisdictional police station for authentication and verification. Patil said people who took colour copies of the passes will be seriously dealt with.