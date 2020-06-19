Home quarantine for 24 PU students who appeared for exam

As many as 24 students who appeared for the second-year pre-univesity students who appeared for English examination on Thursday have been advised home quarantine after a parent of one of the students tested positive for COVID-19.

The students wrote the exam at a centre located in Jayanagar, Bengaluru South. After a parent of one of the students at that centre tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, the health department officials informed the Department of Pre-University Education and sought details of the students who were in the same exam hall.

As per the details available from the college that housed the exam centre, a total of 640 students from two colleges had appeared for the exams on its premises. In the particular room where a daughter of a COVID-19 positive patient wrote the exam, there were 24 students.

“As soon as we received a call from the health officer, we called the principals of the two colleges and informed them to instruct the parents of 23 students” explained the principal of the college which housed the exam centre.

College authorities said none of the student who wrote the exams at that centre had shown any symptoms similar of COVID-19. “Even the girl whose parent tested positive for COVID-19 had no health issues,” mentioned principal.

SSLC students anxious

However, the incident has become a cause of concern for students and parents ahead of SSLC examination - scheduled from June 25. While the PU exam was a one-day affair, the number of students appearing for SSLC is more and the risk is spread across 10 days of the exams.

“Though the department is assuring of all safety measures, I am worried to send my son to write SSLC exams after seeing that social distancing rules went for toss at most of the centres during the PUC exam,” said a parent.

Education expert V P Niranjanaradhya who led a delegation to the chief minister demanding cancellation of SSLC exams, said, “This is a very sensitive situation and even now we urge the government to cancel the exams. Nothing is important than health of the students and the incident reported after PUC English exams is just a tip of the iceberg.”

There is no system in place with primary and secondary education department to check the health status of parents or other family members of the candidates appearing for exams.