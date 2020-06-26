Home quarantine for primary, secondary contacts

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 01:33 ist
The primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients will now be placed under home quarantine.

All these days, the BBMP would place these people under institutional quarantine and provide them with food. Now, it has cancelled the institutional quarantine and decided to quarantine them at home.

The civic body has also formed 460 home quarantine enforcement squads, to strictly ensure that people follow the quarantine protocol. The squad members will visit the houses and check that they remain under quarantine for 14 days, said B H Anil Kumar, BBMP commissioner.

The enforcement squad will also keep a check on the containment zones, examination centres, those not wearing masks, maintaining social distance and spitting on the road and urinating in public places, the commissioner added.

