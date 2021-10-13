Homes in Kothanur inundated after 'tunnel blockage'

Monday evening’s heavy rains flooded scores of houses in Kothanur, East Bengaluru, leaving residents in distress.

Many houses in the locality were flooded with three feet of water, forcing residents to spend the night clearing the water and cleaning the houses.

Manal, residing in Patel Muniyappa Estate, said all houses in the layout had been flooded by 10.30 pm.

“After a brief spell in the evening, heavy rains returned by 10 pm. Within 10-15 minutes, water gushed into the houses and collected up to two feet inside my compound,” Manal said.

Rains in September last year similarly flooded the houses.

Residents said a wall built on the tunnel connecting the drain had blocked rainwater from flowing into the drain. Some residents have dumped garbage near the tunnel causing the blockage.

Manal said roads dug up a year and a half ago to lay sewage lines had not been asphalted.

Citizens Tuesday met local MLA B A Basavaraja to discuss their problems, she added.

