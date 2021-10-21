Honeywell bags Safe City project, to install 7,000 cameras

Honeywell Automation India on Tuesday bagged the Bengaluru Safe City project which comes under the central government’s Nirbhaya Fund. The project is valued at Rs 496.57 crore.

Honeywell will create an integrated command and control centre to manage a state-of-the-art video system featuring more than 7,000 video cameras deployed at more than 3,000 locations across the city.

The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a ‘Dial 100’ application and drones. Honeywell will also upgrade the Bengaluru police’s existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement, the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the Safe City project, which involves the identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption and capacity building in communities through awareness programs.

“Globally, Honeywell helps develop future-ready cities with its wide portfolio of smart and safe city offerings, including a focus on connected safety and security technology,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.