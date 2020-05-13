Hongasandra: Cured COVID-19 patients, contacts protest to go home

Frustrated at being cooped up in hotel quarantine in Garvebhavipalya, 132 cured COVID-19 patients and their contacts protested at the site, asking to be allowed to go home.

Nearly all of the people who mounted the peaceful protest are members of the infamous Hongasandra cluster and natives of Bihar or Odisha. Among them is Patient 419, a 54-year-old Bihari scrap metal worker who was “patient zero” of the cluster.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Additional Commissioner Anbukumar V said arrangements were underway to repatriate the individuals to their home states. “Two days ago, we wrote to the police asking that tickets be booked, and we expect they will be shortly,” Anbukumar said.

When asked why the protest had taken place, the additional commissioner described the mood of those being quarantined as restless.

“They have told us frequently that they are tired of being cooped up in the hotel all the time. They have expressed their interest in going for walks...etc. Naturally, them being under quarantine, we could not allow them to do so,” he said.

Hounded out

The return of the first batch of COVID-cured patients to Hongasandra for 14 days of home quarantine on May 8 had created a stir, Begur police said.

“One of the patients was still in his hospital gowns and that created an uproar. Local residents demanded that they are moved to a different area. This is when they were moved to the hotel in the neighbouring ward,” a police constable said.

A total of 190 quarantiners are currently residents of the hotel, including about 25 Kannadigas, five Assamese and 10 auto-rickshaw drivers of Tamil ethnicity.

Anbukumar pointed out that five people at the hotel, who had been discharged from a COVID-19 hospital, had tested positive once again two days ago, and had been re-admitted to hospital care.

Protest at Rachenahalli

Similarly, residents in and around Rachenahalli in Northeast Bengaluru resorted to protests after learning that the BBMP officials have identified an apartment complex in the vicinity behind the Manyata Tech Park to quarantine the medical staff of North Bangalore Hospital which has been shut now. The residents demanded that no person shall be allowed in their area for quarantine.

Sampigehalli police rushed to the spot and pacified the protesting crowd. “We controlled the situation and now it is up to the BBMP to take an appropriate decision,” a police official said.