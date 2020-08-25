Horticulture Department pushes CM BS Yediyurappa to ban vehicles in Cubbon Park

The Horticulture department on Tuesday decided to impose a complete ban on vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park, Bengaluru’s cherished lung space.

But this will need Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s final approval.

Nature lovers have for long demanded a ban on movement of vehicles inside Cubbon Park, Horticulture Minister KC Narayana Gowda said.

“Cubbon Park also falls under the Karnataka Government Parks(Preservation) Act, 1975, so banning vehicles is necessary,” Gowda said in a statement.

Gowda held a meeting with officials where the decision to ban vehicles moving inside Cubbon Park was taken. The department also relied on a similar decision by the BBMP Council and reiteration by the Assurances Committee of the legislature.

The minister said he has nudged Yeddyurappa to ban vehicles on the 197-acre Cubbon Park premises and the CM is expected to take a call soon.

At present, Cubbon Park is closed for vehicles every Sunday and all public holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays.

The entry of vehicles is prohibited between 10 pm and 8 am every day.

“Some 4,000-5,000 people visit Cubbon Park for morning and evening walks every day,” Gowda said in a statement. “Thousands also come to just see the park. The government's intent is to keep such a place environment-friendly. If Cubbon Park should become what Lal Bagh is to birds, then we must keep the atmosphere clean,” he said.