Hosakerehalli lake split in two for unknown civic project

In a development that could have disastrous consequences, more than a hundred truckloads of soil have been dumped in the heart of the Hosakerehalli lake, reducing the storage capacity of RR Nagar’s popular waterbody.

The work is being carried out by the BBMP, but the civic body has yet to disclose its intended purpose. The situation is compounded by the fact that the BBMP did not seek approval from the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) before starting the work.

Locals estimate that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) may have already dumped 300 truckloads of soil, potentially creating a 25-feet-wide structure that bisects the waterbody. Two earth movers were spotted on Monday in the middle of the lake, relentlessly accumulating more soil and elevating the lake’s height.

On the face of it, the BBMP appears to build a two-lane road to the opposite end of the lake from Hosakerehalli.

Workers on the site said the soil is being dumped to build a ‘walking track’, while the BBMP gave a contradictory reply.

“The work is taken up by the road infrastructure department,” a senior officer said, insisting no road is being formed inside the lake.

DH shared videos of the rapid progress on the construction of a ‘road’ or ‘track’ located inside the lake with senior officers. The lake department has asserted that the undertaking involves the formation of bunds and wetlands. However, sources maintain that the department did not secure approval from the KTCDA for the project.

A Hosakerehalli resident said her attempt to get a response from the BBMP even during the ward committee meeting went in vain.

“We suspect the civic body is building an approach road through the lake for the benefit of a large apartment complex. First, they built a retaining wall to stop garbage dumping in the lake, which no one in the right sense does. Now, the lake is cut into two,” she said.

Joseph Hoover, a conservationist from RR Nagar, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to protect the lake. “It is disturbing to see a 25-feet-wide road in the middle of the lake. This is definitely not what the Supreme Court will approve of. This lake has already been encroached upon. One side of the lake will die without water if a road or a walking track is built,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that he is not aware of the work and has promised to check.