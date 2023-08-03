Hospital bills mount but officials remain mum

Currently, Rajashekhar has completed all life-saving procedures and is recovering in a general ward.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2023, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 02:25 ist
Rajashekhar K V. Credit: Special Arrangement

With mounting hospital bills and no response from officials, Rajashekhar’s family is hoping for a miracle to help them foot his bills.

Rajashekhar K V, an 18-year-old boy from Bagepalli, was injured in a tree fall accident in Bengaluru on July 14. According to doctors at Manipal Hospital Millers Road, he has been recovering well, but the question of who will pay for his treatment remains uncertain.

Also Read: Mindless concretisation around trees could lead to more accidents, say experts

Manish Trivedi, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, said they have been in constant touch with the BBMP authorities to determine the bills.

“We have a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with the authorities to work out the nitty-gritty of the amount. We have submitted our estimate of the care, and we are waiting for them to revert,” he said.

Although the BBMP has agreed to cover the bills, Rajashekhar’s family claims that all efforts to reach the officials or the Commissioner have gone unanswered. “The hospital has asked us to produce a letter from the BBMP stating that they will cover all the bills. They told us no amount was released by the BBMP. We are trying our best to get the officials to respond, but they don’t seem to care,” said Somashekhar, Rajashekhar’s relative.

As the bills continue to mount and officials remain silent, the family is attempting to seek intervention from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Accident

