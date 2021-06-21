Hotels ready for dining with 100% staff vaccination, total sanitisation

About 70-80% of hotels will open for dining from Monday with hoteliers’ associations assuring that all their employees have been vaccinated.

Beginning their preparations for reopening on Sunday, hoteliers said they are more cautious than ever about maintaining Covid protocol at their restaurants.

“We welcome the government’s decision to allow hotels to open with 50% occupancy,” Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) president P C Rao told DH.

“We are now aware that maintaining protocol at all costs is our responsibility. We had a virtual meeting today (Sunday) and have conveyed the same to all the hoteliers and employees," he added.

He urged patrons to refrain from sitting inside the hotels for long hours to avoid spreading infections.

Read | Nearly half of Bengaluru done with first Covid-19 dose

"Since people remove their masks while eating and drinking, we want to limit that time (exposure) as much as possible. This will also enable hotels to seat more customers as only 50% occupancy rate is permitted," Rao said.

Besides sanitising the premises, hotels are also arranging for temperature checks and regular sanitisation. Instead of keeping four chairs per table, they are only keeping two to ensure social distancing. Also, they have provided masks and gloves for their employees.

Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association (KPHRA) president Chandrashekhar Hebbar said the employees are 100% vaccinated and the hotels are taking all necessary precautions. “Customers need not doubt the hotel’s safety,” Hebbar said.

The associations have partnered with the BBMP to launch a vaccination drive for their employees (including housekeeping staff and security guards) arriving from other cities and states. The vaccination took place at FKCCI and at a few hotels.

While darshinis, self-service hotels and eateries already providing parcel services will reopen for dining on Monday, most service hotels will only operate fully from next week after all their employees are vaccinated.