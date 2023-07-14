House panel to recommend shifting Bangalore Turf Club

  • Jul 14 2023, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 03:19 ist
The Bangalore Turf Club on Race Course Road. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) may be permanently shifted from its current location on Race Course Road to the city outskirts, as recommended by a house committee investigating operation of clubs.

The committee, chaired by BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, plans to present its report in the next legislative session. Sources said the committee has decided to strongly recommend moving the club.

Also Read | Invitation Cup weekend to set hearts racing

Kumar addressed concerns raised by Legislative Council members during a session on Thursday, assuring them that the committee would soon submit its report. "We need two more meetings to finalise the report, which will be presented in the next session," he said.

The committee has also discussed the possibility of taking action against clubs that enforce dress codes and other restrictions.

Responding to Congress MLC UB Venkatesh's query, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar vowed to obtain a report on the operations of clubs in Bengaluru.

Basavanagudi stadium 

Venkatesh claimed that the NR Colony Sports Club, responsible for maintaining the BBMP Badminton Indoor Stadium in Basavanagudi, has implemented a fee for the use of the facility.

"It has come to my notice. They say they have introduced charges to cover electricity and water bills. However, I will get a report on the functioning of all clubs under the Palike," Shivakumar said.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Sports News

