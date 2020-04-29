Houses flooded, lake breached after heavy rain in Bengaluru

Residents woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday (April 29) morning as gusty winds brought down trees in nearly 20 areas with vehicles submerged under knee-deep water in Koramangala 6th Block while waterlogging was reported from several areas. There were no reports of casualty.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said the entire city received up to 64.5 mm rain with Dasarahalli recording the highest at 88.5 mm rain. Heavy rain of above 64.5 was received in areas in the western strip of Bengaluru, from Shettihalli to Doddabidarakallu and Herohalli; parts of the south, including Basavanagudi, Kumaraswamy Layout and Hemmigepura as well as the eastern side from Domlur to Koramangala and Bellandur.



Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data on rains in Bengaluru



Officials in the BBMP control room said tree fall was reported from Garudacharpalya, Cambridge School in JB Nagar, near Maharani College o Palace Road, Chennammanakere Achukattu, Basaveshwaranagar, Vyalikaval, Murgeshpalya, Bagalgunte, HSR Layout, Konankunte cross and other areas.

While houses were flooded in Sunkadakatte and Ejipura, the breach of Chikkabanavara lake threatened to inundate the houses of hundreds of residents in the area who were recovering from a similar incident last year. Officials, however, said the breach was minor.

Residents in Koramangala had to suffer a major inconvenience as the main road connecting Eejipura, as well as adjacent streets in 6th Block, were inundated under knee-deep water with a sewage line overflowing to the road. Cars and bikes parked on the road were half submerged. Early reports said the ST Bed area, which saw major flooding two years ago, has also been affected but residents told DH that except for minor waterlogging, there were no major incidents.

In Pattegarpalya, the sidewall of a storm-water drain collapsed and a road caved in, with residents fearing that the worst may yet to come in the upcoming monsoon.

In Koramangala 3rd Block, the front wheel of a water tanker was stuck after the road next to the newly built underground drainage caved in. The BBMP control room received complaints about waterlogging from across the city while several persons took to social media to complain about the inconvenience.