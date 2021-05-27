Houses of home-isolation patients red-taped, sanitised as part of revised rules

As part of its revision of home-isolation rules for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, the BBMP has revived its micro-containment and sanitisation methods.

In line with the state government’s decision, several houses across Bengaluru were sealed with red tape to indicate they contained patients in home isolation and also had a notice of 14-day home quarantine pasted on their gates.

BBMP sources told DH that some houses in the West and South zones were fixed with red tape. Authorities also fixed seals on the Covid patients’ hands, besides deploying civic workers to sanitise the building and the surrounding areas. "Our teams are instructed to survey every house with home-isolation patients,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

A senior official from the West Zone said such measures are carried out to create awareness in the neighbourhood. “In most cases, the neighbours are not even aware that there is a positive case close by,” the official said. “Such measures will stop them from inadvertently contacting the patient.”

B Shivaswamy, Joint Commissioner (West Zone), said teams have been formed at ward levels and data of Covid-positive patients is being shared for tracking.

“Revenue officers, doctors and ASHA workers are also contacting the patients and collecting required information,” he explained.