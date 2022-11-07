Houses turn into florist dens in B'luru's Wilson Garden

Nearly 150 home owners in the southern Bengaluru neighbourhood of Wilson Garden have rented or leased their residential properties to wholesale flower traders, violating zoning regulations.

While it is common to see houses being converted into commercial spaces with approval from the authorities, what’s striking in Wilson Garden (between 1st and 15th Cross) are wholesale flower businesses being run in two- and three-bedroom houses.

Some traders have rented entire buildings, setting up shops on the ground floor and houses in the first and second floors.

Water and electricity charges for residential buildings are much cheaper than commercial spaces.

So are property taxes for buildings used for commercial activities.

The Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association, which has approached the Karnataka High Court over the zoning violations, says the BBMP has done little to evict traders despite court directions.

“We are not against traders but there’s been so much chaos in the neighbourhood after these wholesale dealers moved in,” the association said.

The 40 ft-wide road, the association says, remains congested most of the time as flowers are loaded and unloaded right in the middle of the street.

“There is frequent movement of commercial vehicles. Footpaths remain occupied by vehicles. Garbage black spots have been popping up. Living here has become a nightmare,” a resident said.

Local MLA Uday Garudachar, from the Chickpet Assembly constituency, said he had requested wholesale flower vendors to vacate buildings that do not have trade licences.

“I had a meeting with the flower vendors. They have asked for more time to clear the stock. I have asked the BBMP to take action in accordance with the law,” he said.

A BBMP official said the civic body would submit a report to the high court. The hearing is scheduled for November 9.

An association representing wholesale flower vendors has said it will not comment until the hearing is over.