How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

World War II beckoned Lieutenant General D S Kalha, barely six months into his marriage. Called for duty by the British, he joined the ranks of 2.5 million Indian soldiers, 87,000 of whom died battling the Axis powers. But their sacrifice would remain forgotten, undocumented decades after India’s freedom.

A research project now attempts to rekindle this gripping memory, offering a glimpse through a just-released micro-documentary 'Searching for the Unremembered.' Digging deeper, US-based Indian researcher Annu Palakunnathu Mathew now wants to unearth the untold stories behind this monumental contribution.

Yes, the British chose not to acknowledge the great Indian sacrifice. But why did Independent India decide to follow the same path? Annu has launched a campaign to unravel this mystery and more through a series of documentaries, interactive talks and exhibitions.

Lt Gen Kalha’s story surfaced following a talk Annu delivered in Chennai six months ago. Collaborating with the David Helfer Wells Exhibition and the Bengaluru-based Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Annu had struck gold with her campaign.

In the micro-documentary, released on the MINDIA platform, Annu recalls how a newspaper article on her Chennai talk had a family from Darjeeling contact her. It was Lt Gen Kalha’s daughter on line, and a forgotten story was about to be retold, 75 years later.

Landing in Libya, the Indian officer had found himself in the thick of battle. The Italians had the upper hand and the British resistance wilted. Captured as a prisoner-of-war, Lt Gen Kalha was ferried to Italy. But the adventure had just begun.

Annu pieces together the dramatic turnaround in the officer’s life. “While in Italy, in the camp, he kind of picked up some Italian, and he and his friend managed to escape. And because he knew a smattering of Italian, he was able to convince an Italian farming family to hide him and his friend.”

But Kalha’s turban proclaimed his identity as a Sikh gentleman. The Italian host suggested that he cut his hair to pass off as an insider. “After the war, he came back to India. However, over the years they continued exchanging letters back and forth,” notes Annu.

His death did not break that special bond between the families. “His daughter journeyed to Italy and met with this family.”

The story would have been forgotten but for the attempt by Annu and MINDIA, the media streaming platform that strives to bring out unknown, untold, unique stories of India and Indians.