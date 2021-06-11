How Bengaluru students have raised funds for Covid-19 care

Schoolchildren in the city are going out of their way to help people during the pandemic.

Students from Neev Academy have launched a platform called Griseo to address mental health issues among adolescents.

The platform was launched by students Rhea Rangarajan and Sarah Shahbaz Samad. It gives teenagers an opportunity to talk anonymously about their problems to an empathetic ear that wouldn't judge them. Three webinars under a series called 'Mending Mindsets' have been conducted so far.

"At Griseo, we aim to help teenagers cope with the overwhelming mental disorders that they face in their daily lives with our webinars and articles," the students say.

In another initiative, students from Greenwood High have raised Rs 3 lakh to provide oxygen and medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Anti Mittal teamed up with her friends to found Ration Square, a student-run initiative to supply groceries to the needy during the pandemic. They raised over Rs 3 lakh within a few days from the Greenwood High parent community, friends and well-wishers.

The students shortlisted Mercy Mission, an umbrella group of NGOs engaged in Covid relief works, to undertake the purchase and distribution of Covid-related supplies at HBS Hospital in Shivajinagar. Apart from procuring oxygen, Mercy Mission has utilised the funds to expand its network of ambulances to transport patients.