How will you rehabilitate slum dwellers? HC asks govt

The high court has ordered the state government and the BBMP to specify the steps to rehabilitate people who are set to be evicted from a slum on Narayanapura Borewell Road in eastern Bengaluru.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav gave the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by H C Leela and 48 others on Monday. The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the BBMP had served notices on the residents to vacate the slum, saying it encroached upon a lake. The residents have been living there for the past four decades. The next hearing is on Wednesday.