How will you rehabilitate slum dwellers? HC asks govt

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2019, 00:14am ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 01:16am ist

The high court has ordered the state government and the BBMP to specify the steps to rehabilitate people who are set to be evicted from a slum on Narayanapura Borewell Road in eastern Bengaluru. 

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav gave the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by H C Leela and 48 others on Monday. The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the BBMP had served notices on the residents to vacate the slum, saying it encroached upon a lake. The residents have been living there for the past four decades. The next hearing is on Wednesday. 

