Hulimavu: Lives of people living downstream imperilled

The floods in Hulimavu have imperilled the lives of people living downstream.

With several areas still under three-feet water, the gradual outflow towards Madiwala Lake has panicked people downstream.

According to a source, Madiwala Lake is filled to the brim and cannot hold any more water. “If there is heavy outflow from Hulimavu Lake, it will certainly affect other areas. In the past, just a few spells of rain had turned the area around Madiwala Lake into an island. The sudden discharge from the upstream lake will have a cascading effect,” a resident of BTM Layout said.

A BBMP official said Hulimavu Lake had about 12 feet of water but lost five feet of water due to the discharge in the last 24 hours. “The floodwater has reached Madiwala Lake. A considerable amount of water has stagnated the adjoining areas because the stormwater drains are clogged. The water will reach Madiwala Lake in a day or two,” said a BBM executive engineer from Hulimavu.

The BBMP has identified about 600 houses in Kodichikkanahalli and Madiwala that may be affected in case of the discharge of excess water.